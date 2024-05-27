Lagos cleric, Sam Adeyemi, recounts how repeated bad dreams forced him and his wife to relocate to the US (video)





The Founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, says repeated bad dreams forced him and his wife, Nike, to relocate to the United States of America

He said this during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his programme ‘Mic On’ podcast. During the interview, Adeyemi revealed that COVID-19, EndSARS protests, and, notably, troubling dreams about Nigeria, prompted his relocation.

In his words