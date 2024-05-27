Lagos cleric, Sam Adeyemi, recounts how repeated bad dreams forced him and his wife to relocate to the US (video)

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, says repeated bad dreams forced him and his wife, Nike, to relocate to the United States of America
He said this during a virtual interview with Seun Okinbaloye on his programme ‘Mic On’ podcast. During the interview, Adeyemi revealed that COVID-19, EndSARS protests, and, notably, troubling dreams about Nigeria, prompted his relocation.
In his words
“When COVID-19 started, all our children were in the US, so everyone stayed with their families. We stayed with our children. The week services resumed was when EndSARS started, so we were preparing to return to Nigeria. When the EndSARS protests ended in violence, we stayed back a bit. When we were ready to return to Nigeria, a different experience altogether happened.
My wife had a dream in which she travelled to Nigeria and returned to the US, which was a bad dream. I told her I wouldn’t say I liked this dream.
Three days later, I had a dream….
Source: Linda Ikeji