Nigerians react to trending video of Kano state gov, Abba Yusuf, giving N20, 000 startup capital to 500 kids as part of Children’s day celebration





Nigerians are currently reacting to a video of Kano state gov, Abba Yusuf, giving N20,000 startup capital to 500 kids as part of the Children’s Day celebration.

The Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the state governor, Kwankwason Tuwita, disclosed this via his X handle.

‘’In commemoration of this year’s International Children’s day, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf empowered 500 children with a start-up capital of N20,000 each, in order to start mini businesses.”

Nigerians are currently reacting to the post with some accusing the governor of weaponizing poverty while others wondered why the governor was empowering children.

