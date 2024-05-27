Peter Obi reveals the only thing that will make him support a PDP-LP merger





Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, has revealed the only thing that can make him support a merger between his political party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, there have been speculations that the Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other opposition parties may team up ahead of the 2027 election.

On May 17, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said he would support Obi if the parties merge and decide to give the presidential ticket to the south-east region. However, Obi says he is not interested in the merger of parties merely for the purpose of winning the election.