Super Eagles player Onyedika wins Belgian Pro League Title with Club Brugge





Nigerian footballer, Raphael Onyedika on Sunday night, May 26 became a champion in Belgium for the first time when Club Brugge were held to a scoreless draw by Cercle Brugge in a keenly contested derby.

The draw meant Club Brugge won the Championship Playoffs with 50 points, one point ahead of Union St.Gilloise, who beat Genk 2-0.

Club Brugge were held to a 0-0 draw by Cercle Brugge in their last league game of the season on Sunday night and the Super Eagles star Onyedika was in action for the entire duration of the encounter.

During the campaign, the 23-year-old scored three goals in 30 league appearances for Club Brugge.

This is not his first title win as the defensive midfielder also won the Danish League crown during his time with FC Midtjylland.

Brugge have now qualified automatically for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League next season.

Onyedika is in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa and…