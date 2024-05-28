Anthony Martial Confirms Man United Exit After Nine Years

Anthony Martial has confirmed that he will leave Manchester United this summer after nine years.
Martial’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and having not agreed on an extension, he has announced that he will be departing.
In an open letter to supporters on social media on Monday evening, May 27, he said:
“Dear Manchester United fans, It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.
“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.
“I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that…
Source: Linda Ikeji