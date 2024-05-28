Canada announces five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians in Gaza





Canada has announced a five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians seeking to join their family members in the North American country.

Minister of Immigration, Marc Miller said that Ottawa would raise to 5,000 the number of visas offered to residents in Gaza under a special programme announced in December last year.

Miller said Canada is working to assist Palestinians trying to leave Gaza, but that movement out of the territory is currently not possible due to factors Canada cannot control.

The program initially allotted 1,000 temporary visas, but due to the high demand, this number was increased to 5,000. As it stands, 448 Gazans have been issued a TRV, but only 41 have arrived in Canada so far.

Miller expressed concern for the current state of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but remained optimistic about the Canadian government’s continued efforts, stating: