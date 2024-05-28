Court bars Bayero from parading himself as Emir, orders police to evict him from palace





Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of a Kano High Court on Monday, May 27, barred Aminu Ado Bayero from parading himself as the 15th Emir of Kano and also directed the police to evict him from the mini palace at the State Road.

The judge ruled that the order is effective until 11th June 2024 when the substantive motion will be heard. The order came after a Federal High Court ruling on Thursday, May 23, which restrained the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sunusi II as Emir of Kano and suspended the law establishing the dissolved five emirates in the state.

However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf contested the ruling, claiming that the judge who issued it was in the US and vowed to report the matter to the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). He insisted that “there is nothing stopping the recognition of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano”.

The order issued by the court today reads in part;