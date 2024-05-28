Court bars Police, SSS and Military from evicting Emir Sanusi





The police, the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigerian military have been barred by a Kano state high court from evicting the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Amina Adamu gave the ruling on Tuesday, May 28, in a case filed by the Emir alongside the four kingmakers of Kano: Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi; Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta.

Justice Aliyu also restrained the security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers. The Judge said;

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating, inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the Applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the Applicants’ rights…