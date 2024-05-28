Foreign media claim Remi Tinubu’s statement denouncing nakedness in Nigeria was directed at Meghan Markle following the Duchess’ visit to Nigeria (video)





Foreign publications are linking Meghan Markle to Remi Tinubu’s speech about nakedness being a foreign lifestyle.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, spoke about modesty just two weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry’s visit to Nigeria.

The First Lady of Nigeria, while speaking in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of her husband’s administration, urged teenagers and young people to dress more modestly and reject the scantily-clad styles popularized by US stars.

Senator Remi TInubu added: “We have to salvage our children.

“We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed.

“Tell them we don’t accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It’s not beautiful at all.”

While Remi Tinubu didn’t explicitly criticize Meghan Markle, she mentioned the Duchess’s recent visit to Nigeria where Markle emphasized her Nigerian roots, revealing she is 43%…