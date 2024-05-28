If you find out your husband won’t make a good father, go and get pregnant for another man





A Nigerian lady, Peace Chononye Lemoha, has said that a woman should get pregnant for another man if she finds out that her husband won’t make a good father.

She stated this while reacting to the marital battle between Nigerian footballer, Olarenwaju Kayode and his estranged wife, Ezinne Kayode.

The footballer had alleged he conducted DNA tests on his three children and the results showed none of them belonged to him.

“Any day he misyarn, you pack the children and send them to their real father,” she wrote.

“Because, how can a man who lives with a woman not father at least one of their children?” she added.