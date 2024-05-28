Like House of Reps, Senate passes bill to reintroduce old national anthem





The Senate has passed the National Anthem Bill 2024 to revert to the old national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee”.

The bill which speedily passed first and second readings now awaits assent into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate passed legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” The old anthem, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, will replace the current anthem.

The bill seeks to revive the anthem that was dropped in 1978 during Olusegun Obasanjo’s military administration.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria during its independence, penned the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music. The anthem played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.

During deliberations on the bill, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, emphasized the anthem’s impact….