Rapper Cardi B defends porn after media personality Candace Owens called for a total ban





Rapper Cardi B has thrown in her support for pornography after media personality Candance Owens called for its ban.

Candace had claimed that porn was created to psychologically control and weaken men. She tweeted “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.”

Reacting to the tweet, Cardi B disclosed that she’s pro-porn and further explained why she supports it. The rapper who was formerly a stripper wrote;

“Ommmggg why yall so against porn ? Is it that bad for yall ? I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!”