Rise in cost of tomato caused by farm infestation and scarcity – Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari





The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has said the scarcity of tomatoes being experienced in some parts of the country is caused by a “severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato leaf miner.”

The price of tomatoes in many markets has skyrocketed following the scarcity of the perishable food.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, May 28, the minister said the federal government has taken action to combat the issue.

Kyari said;