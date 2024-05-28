Rise in cost of tomato caused by farm infestation and scarcity – Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has said the scarcity of tomatoes being experienced in some parts of the country is caused by a “severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato leaf miner.”
The price of tomatoes in many markets has skyrocketed following the scarcity of the perishable food.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, May 28, the minister said the federal government has taken action to combat the issue.
Kyari said;
“A significant number of our tomato farms have been affected by a severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato Leaf Miner. This has drastically reduced the availability of tomatoes and contributed to rising costs. Our ministry is taking immediate action to combat this issue. We are deploying agricultural experts to affected areas to contain and eliminate the infestation.
Additionally, we are supporting our farmers with the necessary resources and guidance to recover their crops as quickly as…
