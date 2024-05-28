Senate recalls Ningi from three months suspension





The Senate today May 28 recalled Senator Abdul Ningi from a three-month suspension. Ningi was on March 12 suspended for three months by the Senate for claiming during a BBC Hausa Service interview that the National Assembly passed two 2024 Appropriation Bills. He also alleged that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

The Senate had rejected the allegations, saying the amount was meant for statutory transfers to federal government institutions on first-line charge. He was thereafter suspended.

However at its plenary sitting today May 28, Ningi’s suspension was lifted following the consideration and adoption of a motion titled: “Motion for the unconditional recall of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South). Moro said that the minority leadership of the Senate has taken full responsibility for Ningi’s action and apologised to the Senate on his behalf.

Moro in his lead debate said to the Senate