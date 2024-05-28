Tattoos could trigger rare form of cancer, new study finds





Having a tattoo could increase your risk of developing a rare type of cancer by 21%, a new study has found.

According to Researchers in Sweden, they found a potential link between tattoos and cancer in the lymphatic system, known as lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system.

Researchers from Lynd University investigated the relationship between tattoos and long-term health effects.

Dr Christel Nielsen, who led the study, said:

‘It is important to remember that lymphoma is a rare disease and that our results apply at the group level.

‘The results now need to be verified and investigated further in other studies, and such research is ongoing.’

The researchers looked at 11,905 people and 2,938 of the group, aged between 20 and 60 years old, had lymphoma.

Of those participants, 54% answered the questionnaire about tattoos and 47% of the control group, who did not have lymphoma, did the same.

In the group with lymphoma, 21% were tattooed (289…