There is no point in sending ambassadors if we don’t have the funds for them to even travel to their missions





Minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar has explained why they are yet to appoint ambassadors to serve in foreign missions.

Speaking at the ministerial briefing to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office on Tuesday, May 28, Tuggar said there’s a delay in appointing ambassadors to serve in foreign missions due to lack of funds.

He further disclosed that the present administration inherited a federal ministry of foreign affairs that was not funded as it should be.

Tuggar said;

“We met a situation where foreign affairs was not being funded the way it should be. And secondly, there were loopholes being exploited by the likes of binance.

“There is no point in sending ambassadors if we don’t have the funds to even travel to their missions. To run the embassies effectively and judiciously, we need funds.

“Part of the problem is the situation that the new administration came and inherited. Of course, you know, President Tinubu focused on removing fuel…