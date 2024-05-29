CJN summons Kano Chief Judge and Federal Judge over conflicting orders on Emir of Kano seat





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, and the Chief Judge of Kano State High Court over conflicting interim injunctions regarding the Kano Emirate, causing uncertainty in the state.

LIB had reported that the Kano State High Court, under the jurisdiction of Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, granted an injunction to protect Muhammadu Sanusi and other key figures from potential harassment by state authorities. This order prevented any interference with the Emir’s autonomy and the seizure of key symbols of his authority, such as the twin spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes.

Shortly after the order was given, Justice A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano granted an order for the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, reinforcing the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.