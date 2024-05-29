Diddy accusers set to testify before grand jury as feds push criminal case against music mogul





Diddy’s accusers are reportedly set to appear in front of a federal grand jury over possible criminal charges against the music mogul.

Witnesses are said to have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the probe.

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) declined to comment on the existence of a grand jury, but said the investigation remains ongoing, according to CNN.

Combs has been named in multiple civil lawsuits since November accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. He has dismissed all alleged wrongdoing, with his attorneys branding the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.”

CNN reported that the potential witnesses have not yet been prepped for testimony. HSI investigators are believed to still be in the process of gathering evidence and questioning potential…