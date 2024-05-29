EFCC arrests man for alleged Naira abuse in Gombe

Investigators at the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Zachariyya Muhammad for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency in Gombe State.

Muhammad was arrested on Saturday, May 25, 2024, based on intelligence linking him with the alleged spraying of Naira notes at G- Connect in Tunfure, Gombe State.

Upon his arrest, he was shown a video where he was dancing and spraying Naira notes in N200 (Two Hundred Naira) denomination.

He admitted to being the one in the video.