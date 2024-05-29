Fire guts wooden market in Tejuosho





Fire on Wednesday, May 29, gutted several wooden shanties at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba area of Lagos State, destroying properties estimated to be worth millions of naira.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the market located along Tejuosho Canal, comprising shops and residences, at about 12:30 pm.

It was gathered that there was no loss of life recorded and no injury sustained at the time of filling the report.

Unconfirmed reports state that a cooking gas explosion is the cause of the fire.

Police personnel, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Fire Service, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Watch, and other emergency responders raced to the scene to bring the fire under control.