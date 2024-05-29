Kano Governor bans demonstrations





Governor Abba Yusuf has banned all forms of public demonstrations in Kano State.

In a statement released by his Media and Publicity Director Sanusi Bature on Wednesday, May 29, Yusuf said he was exercising the authority vested in him as the chief security officer of the State.

He added that the decision is aimed at averting any potential breakdown of law and order orchestrated by adversaries of the state. The statement read;

“By virtue of his position, the Governor has directed the police, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.

“We are privy to credible intelligence indicating that certain prominent figures from the opposition party in Kano have devised plans to sponsor student associations and political agitators from other northwestern states to incite chaos under the guise of advocating for the dethroned Emir of Kano,…