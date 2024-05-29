Minister of Works David Umahi denies walking out on journalists covering activities of his ministry





Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday, May 28, has denied walking out on journalists covering the activities of the works ministry.

It was reported that Umahi abruptly left the Press Hall where correspondents were gathered, saying dismissively that the press was nonexistent. It was gathered that after reciting the national anthem and pledge, the minister ended the meeting with a wave of hand, saying the press did not exist.

He said;

“There is no press here. The press conference will not be held again. The permanent secretary and other directors should follow me to my office. The press is non-existent.”

Accompanied by other directors, Umahi then reportedly departed from the conference hall to his office without remorse or apology.

However, the minister’s Special Adviser (Media), Orji U. Orji, has described the reports as a misrepresentation of facts, saying that the shift of the press briefing was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The statement…