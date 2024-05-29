Niger Republic troops arrest wanted Nigerian bandits leader, Kachalla Baleri





The Niger Republic troops of Operation Faraoutar Bushiya have arrested the notorious armed bandit, Kachalla Baleri.

According to security analyst and counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the bandit was apprehended on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Rouga Kowa Gwani in Guidan_Roumdji commune and department.

Baleri, originally from Shinkafi in Katsina state, has been terrorising the residents of the North West of Zamfara, Sokoto and Maradi region in Niger Republic.

He has perpetrated large scale killings, abduction and has placed levies on communities in the North West.

The bandit was the right hand man of the notorious Kachalla Bello Turji and he was ranked N0 40th most wanted person in Nigeria by the Nigerian Army.

According to the chief of the tactical staff of operation Faraoutar Bushiya, Colonel Mohamed Almoctar Seydou Niandou, Balleri was apprehended at about 1pm, during its clearance Operation, 10km east of Tankama, while meeting with his men and planning…