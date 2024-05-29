Nigeria Customs Service begins investigation after a video of its officers engaging VIO officers in a fight goes viral





The Nigeria Customs Service has reacted to a viral video of some of its officers fighting with Vehicle Inspection Officers VIO at the AYA Roundabout, Abuja VIO Office on Friday, May 24.

The video which went viral on Tuesday, May 28, showed Customs officers engaging the VIO officers in a physical altercation at the VIO premises. Gunshots also rented the air intermittently.

Police officers later stormed the premises and tried to calm the situation.

In a statement released, the National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, condemned the incident and said it is under investigation after which disciplinary measures will be taken to prevent future occurrences.

The statement read