President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday May 28 received former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris, and Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

See more photos below…