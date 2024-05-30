‘Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the 2024 presidential election’





Americans including Donald Trump have reacted after the former president was found guilty by a Manhattan jury on all 34 counts in the historic hush money criminal case against him, on Thursday, May 30.

An angry-looking Trump, 77, addressed reporters moments after the jury, five women and seven men, delivered its decision.

“The real verdict will be Nov. 5 by the people … I’m a very innocent man,” the ex-US president told reporters, blaming the ordeal on President Biden.

“I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our constitution,” Trump said. “We’re a nation in decline.”

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was accused of fudging company documents tied to claims he had his then-fixer Michael Cohen, the prosecution’s star witness, made a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her story about having an affair with Trump.

He was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, felonies…