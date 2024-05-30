Discos monthly revenue rises by N5bn despite outage in several parts of the country





The electricity distribution companies raised their monthly revenue from N95bn in January to N100bn in March 2024 despite low power generation in several parts of the nation.

According to new data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, N97bn revenue was generated in February, a time when the country experienced a huge drop in power supply.

In January, Nigeria was thrown into nationwide blackouts due to gas shortages as gas companies refused to supply gas to electricity-generating companies due to unpaid debts.

The power generation that had been dangling around 4,000MW dropped drastically below 2,500MW at a point, affecting the capacity of the distribution companies to supply electricity to their consumers.

Data from the NERC showed Discos received 2,577 gigawatt-hours of power and billed 2,072GWh of the energy received, recording 80 per cent billing efficiency in January.

The data showed that N130.9bn was the total billing, while the total revenue collected…