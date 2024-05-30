Disgraced music mogul, Diddy ‘has been abusing women for 30-years as bombshell report details shocking series of s3x attacks, assaults and manipulation





Disgraced music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been violent to women for decades and has used his power in the entertainment industry to silence his victims, according to a new bombshell report.

Former friends, acquaintances, employees, Bad Boy artists and industry insiders told Rolling Stone that Diddy is a menacing figure who uses his public celebrity-adored persona to hide a pattern of sexual abuse and violence.

According to the report, Diddy’s history of sexual abuse traces back to before his music career started, with women who knew him at Howard University saying he showed signs of an abusive personality even then.

Before leaving Howard after two years, Diddy had already built a reputation as an ambitious young man who threw legendary parties, but several former students spoke of a darker side.

Several alleged witnesses remembered a vicious alleged attack on a young woman, who they say was beaten with a belt by the rapper outside her dorm.

Diddy reportedly…