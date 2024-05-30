Economic activities halted in SouthEast as residents observe IPOB’s Sit-at-home order to commemorate Biafran Hereos Day





Economic activities in the South East states were paralyzed today May 30 as residents observed the Sit-at-home directive declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB to mark the “Biafran Heroes Day”. Banks, schools, markets, motor parks, and fuel stations and other public places were shut for operations today.

The IPOB group had declared May 30 a sit-at-home across the South-East and directed every resident in the zone to stay at home in commemoration of “Biafra Heroes Day”.

The pro-Biafran group had declared the day as a day to celebrate its fallen heroes who died during the civil war between 1967 to 1970.