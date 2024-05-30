King Felipe of Spain was ‘crushed and destroyed’ over wife Queen Letizia’s ‘infidelities’ as he was ‘aware she was cheating on him in real time’





King Felipe of Spain was “crushed and destroyed” over his wife Queen Letizia’s alleged infidelity, according to a bombshell new book.

The Spanish royal family has been rocked by new claims made by journalist Jaime Peñafiel, who has covered the royals for decades.

In his latest work, titled “Letizia’s Silences,” released in Spain Wednesday, May 29, Peñafiel, 91, claimed the king of Spain was “aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time” as her bodyguards have an obligation to report on her whereabouts.

The royal author alleges that bodyguards joined the queen on a trip to New York back in 2011, during which she was accompanied by her rumored “lover” Jaime del Burgo.

Letizia, 51, reportedly dated del Burgo before meeting King Felipe in 2002.

“That day [in New York], she was accompanied by her faithful escorts, who, without a doubt, any, they would pass a report to the Ministry of the Interior or [the Palace of] Zarzuela,” Peñafiel…