Manchester City legend, Vincent Kompany is named the new Bayern Munich manager despite getting relegated with Burnley last season





Manchester City legend, Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as Bayern Munich’s new manager despite getting relegated with Burnley last season.

Last week, Bayern held discussions with Burnley chairman Alan Pace over a compensation fee in the hope of wrapping up a deal quickly for Vincent Kompany.

And the German giants have now achieved that outcome with the former Manchester City captain the new man at their helm after putting pen to paper on a deal until 2027.



‘Vincent Kompany is the new head coach of FC Bayern, putting pen to paper on a deal until 2027,’ Bayern Munich posted to social media on Wednesday.

Also confirming the Belgian’s Turf Moor exit, Burnley said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that Burnley FC has come to an agreement that will allow Vincent Kompany to leave Turf Moor.

‘Whilst we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible. We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and…