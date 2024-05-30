One killed after falling into KLM passenger plane�engine





One person has been killed after falling into a KLM passenger plane engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Emergency crews carried out a ‘massive’ response after the horror tragedy was first reported around 3pm this afternoon.

Passengers and crew members were reported to be on board the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred.

Flight 1341, operated by the Dutch airline, was set to depart from Schiphol in Amsterdam for Billund in Denmark.

It was unclear from initial reports whether the victim was travelling with the airline or worked at the airport.

‘Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine,’ the official Schiphol account posted on Twitter/X this afternoon.

‘Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this.’

Investigators from the Dutch military police, Marechausse, have said that is was too early to say whether this was an ‘incident’, or a form of…