Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham is named football’s most valuable player in the world





Real Madrid superstar, Jude Bellingham has been named as the player with the highest estimated transfer value in world football.

The England international stamped his mark on La Liga from his first outing for Los Blancos following his £113million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He finished his league campaign with 19 goals and six assists to his name.

The 20-year-old made a total of 35 goal contributions across all competitions for the Spanish giants, and will look to add to his haul in his final outing for his club this season; Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Based on analysis gathered by CIES Football Observatory, the midfielder’s power is such that he has more than doubled his transfer value, with an estimated price on his talents now is a staggering £236million (€280m).

Bellingham is one of three Real Madrid players named to the top 10, with his team-mates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo among the top five…