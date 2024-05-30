Trump accused of saying N-word on Season 1 of ‘Apprentice’ when talking about a Black contestant





An ex-producer on “The Apprentice” has accused former United States of America’s President, Donald Trump of using the N-word on season 1 of the show.

Bill Pruitt, a producer on the first season of the hit NBC show in 2004, who went on to work on it for years, has published an article on Slate, accusing the former President of using the derogatory word while discussing a Black contestant.

He said Trump used the word while mulling over the finalists for season 1, namely, Bill Rancic (who won the show that year in 2004) and Kwame Jackson, the runner-up.

Pruitt described it this way, he said he, Carolyn Kepcher (who ran Trump’s hospitality units at the time), and Jay Bienstock (the ‘Apprentice’ showrunner at the time) were huddled up to discuss the last two guys in a recorded moment.

He said this was meant to be filmed as a lead-up to Trump’s ultimate decision and as the team briefed the former President on who they thought would be best, he allegedly winced at the suggestion…