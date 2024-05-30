Woman drowns son, 2, in a fountain then shoots dead nine-year-old daughter in car outside police station





A 36-year-old woman walked into a Missouri police station on Tuesday morning, May 28, to tell officers that she had shot her daughter, 9, dead, leaving her in a car outside of the building, and that she drowned her son, 2, earlier that day.

Ashley Parmeley, 36, has been charged with the second-degree murder of her son, Isaac, while investigators prepare charges relating to the death of her daughter, Scarlett.

The car was seen outside of the station around 10:30am local time.

After Parmeley’s confession, police began searching for her son. They found him dead in a fountain close to the Timber Creek Resort on the outskirts of St. Louis, 13 miles from the station.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said officers searched for a third child who has been found safe.

Officials have not released a motive for the horrific crime.

Sheriff Marshak noted that the children were accounted for and alive on Monday, May 27.

Then on the morning of May 28, Parmeley had…