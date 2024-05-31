1 injured in reported machete attack at Times Square McDonald’s

By
Headliners
-
0
2


1 injured in reported machete attack at Times Square McDonald

A man has been stabbed by three suspects who were armed with machetes in New York Thursday afternoon, May 30.

The New York Post shared photos of at least one suspect in handcuffs. The incident happened near the McDonald’s in Time Square.

The man who was attacked was taken to an area hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

 

1 injured in reported machete attack at Times Square McDonald
1 injured in reported machete attack at Times Square McDonald

 

Police arrested the three men who allegedly carried out the attack. Their names have not been released.

 

1 injured in reported machete attack at Times Square McDonald

No charges have been filed as of press time.
 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR