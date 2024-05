Veteran Nollywood actor, Zulu Adigwe has been laid to rest.

He was buried in Abuja on Wednesday, May 29.

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, shared photos of the late veteran actor Zulu Adigwe’s funeral on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 30.

Nollywood stars like Zack Orji, Hanks Anuku, Empress Njamah, Benedict Johnson, and more were at the ceremony to pay their last respects.

