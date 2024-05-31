Actress Halle Berry and ex-husband Olivier Martinez agree to attend ‘co-parenting therapy’ to resolve ‘conflicts’ for the sake of their 10-year-old son





American actress, Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez have agreed to attend ‘co-parenting therapy’ sessions for the sake of their ten-year-old son Maceo.

The Monster’s Ball star, 57, and the French actor, 58, will use the help of an adult and child psychiatrist to ‘resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent’ their son, as per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The doctor will ‘determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the coparenting therapy/coaching,’ according to the documents.

The pair, who finalized their divorce last year, will each attend one solo session, before going to at least six sessions together by June 14.

Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, 54, might get involved as well, with documents revealing the singer is not ‘precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions.’

If the therapy proves useful, they might continue attending the joint sessions…