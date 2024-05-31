Cannes security guard filmed in red carpet clashes is sued by model Sawa Pontyjska, claims she was ‘brutally’ restrained by the official (video)





The Cannes red carpet security guard who was filmed clashing with singer Kelly Rowland and other attendees has been sued by a Ukrainian model, who claims she was ‘brutally’ restrained by the official.

According to PageSix, Sawa Pontyjska also filed a legal complaint against the organizers of The Cannes Film Festival because of the alleged assault.

Pontyjska, who is a presenter for FashionTV, told BBC News she was trying to enter the premiere of the French film Marcello Mio with a legitimate ticket when she was restrained.

Documents posted by the model reveal that she has accused staff of ‘physical assault and psychological damage,’ as well as harm to her reputation, and is seeking 100,000 euros (£85,000) in damages.

In the video of the altercation she posted online, the model is seen at the top of the stairs to the Palais des Festivals, with the guard putting her arms around her.

There was a struggle between the two as the staff member seemingly tried to…