Dare Adeboye Foundation Holds Future Leaders Assembly to Educate School Children on Leadership





In celebration of Children’s Day, the Dare Adeboye Foundation successfully held its inaugural Future Leaders Assembly on May 27, 2024. The event, aimed at educating school children on leadership, brought together about 1,000 secondary school students and educators from across the region at the Redemption City in Ogun State.

The Future Leaders Assembly featured a series of interactive workshops, engaging talks, and hands-on activities designed to instil core principles of leadership, innovation, and ethical responsibility in the participating students.

In his remarks, Pastor Leke Adeboye, chairman of the Foundation’s board, emphasised the significance of nurturing young leaders. He stated, “The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Our goal was to provide these young minds with the tools they need to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more. Leadership is about inspiring and empowering others, and we are committed to fostering this spirit in our children.”

One of the…