Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to be convicted of a criminal charges as jury finds him guilty on all charges





Donald Trump has become the first former US president to be convicted on criminal charges.

The real estate mogul, former US commander-in-chief and Republican party 2024 presidential nominee was found guilty on all counts on Thursday, May 30, by a jury of 12 citizens of Manhattan, New York in the unprecedented criminal prosecution of an ex-president.

The jury found that Trump, 77, falsified business records throughout 2017 by lying that he was paying his then-lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for phoney “legal services” when he was actually reimbursing him for the hush money that kept Daniels from speaking out about having sex with Trump inside a Lake Tahoe hotel room in 2006.

When asked to read the verdict on count one of the indictment, the foreman calmly stood up and said, “Guilty.”

He then repeated the word “guilty” 33 more times when asked to read the jury’s verdict on the other counts.

As the verdict was read, Trump slouched in his seat, shoulders forward. He…