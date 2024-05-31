First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerry

First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryCelebrity stylist / reality tv star Jeremiah OGBODO is representing Africa at Gitex 2024 the largest tech show in Marrakech. First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerry The super star stylist shared on details on Instagram and congratulations are in order. First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0002 1717161603 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0003 1717161603 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0004 1717161601 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryFirst African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0006 1717161602 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0007 1717161603 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0000 1717161602 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerryIMG 20240531 WA0010 1717161735 First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerry     View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)  The post First African Fashion Stylist to Represent The Continent At GITEX 2024, SwankyJerry appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

