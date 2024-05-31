Knifeman stabs multiple people at anti-Islam rally including police officer�in�Germany (Photos)





A knifeman has been apprehended for stabbing several bystanders and a police officer at a political rally in Germany in an attack that was live-streamed on YouTube.

The frenzied attack happened in the city of Mannheim where anti-Islamist campaigner Michael Stuerzenberger was speaking at an event of the Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa (BPE), a group that advocates against the ‘Islamisation’ of Europe.

While anti-Islamist campaigner Michael Stuerzenberger was speaking, a man dressed in a dark hooded jacket, green shirt, and tracksuit bottoms attacked Stuerzenberger to the ground and violently swung a large blade at him in front of onlookers.

Other BPE members tried to drag the knifeman away, but the attacker broke free to cause more harm.

Police descended on the scene almost immediately as one officer tried to pull the knifeman back but failed to gain control of the blade, allowing the attacker to plunge it into his torso.

His colleagues were heard screaming…