Kris Jenner, 68, discusses her 25-year age gap with boyfriend,�Corey Gamble, 43,





Media personality, Kris Jenner has opened up about the age gap with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Reflecting on their 25-year age gap, the momager, 68, revealed that she was initially skeptical about Gamble’s intentions at the start of their relationship.

‘I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you,’ she recalled in a confessional on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

She continued: ‘I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f**king big number, but it’s a number!’

She continued, “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

The pair met in August 2014 in Ibiza at the birthday party of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, and started dating shortly after they met.

In 2015, Gamble made his debut on “Keeping Up…