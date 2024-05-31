Late pop king, Michael Jackson’s children and his mom cut off from getting trust money amid legal row





Late American pop king, Michael Jackson’s children and his mother have been cut off from getting trust money amid an ongoing legal row.

Prince, 27, Paris, 26, and Bigi Jackson, 22, along with the late King of Pop’s mother, Katherine, 94, have been cut off from receiving money from his trust until his estate and IRS settle a years-long dispute, per court documents obtained by People Thursday.

Following a tax audit, the estate was “issued a note of deficiency” alleging the estate “undervalued its assets” and owed “$700 million in taxes and penalties.”

According to the filing, the estate argued against the findings in tax court and won in 2021.

The estate has since filed a motion for the value of the “Thriller” singer’s music catalog, known as Mijac, to be reconsidered.

The request is still pending, which means the estate’s value has yet to be finalized for tax purposes.

After the value of the estate is determined, the estate and IRS will…