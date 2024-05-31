‘Leave or die’ – ISWAP gives quit notice to residents of Borno communities





The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have given notices to residents of Kukawa LGA to vacate their communities or risk getting killed.

A resident who fled his community to Maiduguri three hours after receiving the threat, revealed this to Channels Television.

While relieving his experience, the resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that the terrorists had gathered residents of various communities in the LGA in the early hours of Thursday May 30 and told them to vacate their homes before Saturday, June 1 or else they would be killed.

According to him, immediately they received the threat from the terrorists, residents started vacating their communities, some to Kross Kauwa while others left for Monguno.

Kukawa LGA is a local government at Lake Chad that is popular for fishing, farming and other agricultural value chain activities. it is surrounded by Lake Chad and has the presence of troops of the Nigerian Army and the Navy.

Although…