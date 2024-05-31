Man arrested while attempting to sell his 5-year-old daughter for N1.5m in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Yusuf Umar, for allegedly attempting to sell his 5-year-old daughter for N1.5m.
The State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, who disclosed this on Thursday, May 30, 2024, said the suspect took the child away from her mother, his estranged wife, under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.
“Detectives of the command arrested one Yusuf Umar ‘m’ aged 49yrs of Dagu village via Warji LGA of Bauchi State. The suspect, who claimed to be a staff member with the Warji Local Government area council, was arrested for trafficking his 5-year-old biological child,” the CP stated.
“On the 26th of May, 2024, the accused took the child (a 5-year-old daughter) from the estranged wife in Warji LGA under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.
“Unknown to the mother he had already arranged to hand over the girl to an unknown person, not knowing that he is a…
Source: Linda Ikeji