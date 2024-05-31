Man arrested while attempting to sell his 5-year-old daughter for N1.5m in Bauchi





Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Yusuf Umar, for allegedly attempting to sell his 5-year-old daughter for N1.5m.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, who disclosed this on Thursday, May 30, 2024, said the suspect took the child away from her mother, his estranged wife, under the pretence that he would take her to his sister in Bauchi town.