Young man allegedly commits suicide by forcing himself into transformer in Benue after demanding to speak with his mother





A young man identified as Terhide Garfa has allegedly committed suicide by forcing himself into a fenced transformer at the Kanshio community in Makurdi, Benue State.

It was gathered that Garfa’s corpse was found within the fenced transformer at about 3:45 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Residents could not ascertain how the deceased gained access to the fenced transformer.

But one Nick said the deceased was earlier heard threatening to kill himself if he did not speak to his mother.

“Someone said that he heard him (deceased) say that he wanted to speak to his mother or he would kill himself but the person did not know if he was able to speak to his mother or not,” he said.

“The next is that people saw his lifeless body close to the transformer.”

Speaking to journalists on Friday, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), Dr Adakole Elijah, described the incident as strange.

Elijah said that the transformer where the body…