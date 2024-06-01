13-year-old boy rapes eight year old girl in Gombe

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested by men of the Gombe state police command for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Akko Local Government Area of the state.
Parading the suspect before newsmen, the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, said the 13-year-old suspect was said to have dragged the victim to a lonely path where he had his way.
“On 24th May 2024, a formal complaint was received at Akko Division that on the 22nd May 2024, the suspect dragged an eight-year-old girl to a corner and had canal knowledge of her.
On the 26th May 2024, a formal complaint was received from one Musa Saleh of Hammadu-kafi quarters Gombe that Husseini carried his daughter aged 4 to a corner near his house and put his finger inside her private part.
On receipt of the complaint, detectives from Pantami Division rushed to the scene and arrested the said suspect and took both the suspect and victim to Specialist for medical examination. The case is still under…
Source: Linda Ikeji