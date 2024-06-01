Actor Mofe Duncan reacts to being fat-shamed





Mofe Duncan has reacted after his big size was discussed by fans.

Fans were discussing handsome male Nollywood stars and one said Mofe Duncan used to be fine but he’s now too big to fit in.

Mofe went under the comment to ask the poster: “So in retrospect… you’re saying big people are ugly?? This is your take? This is what you’d teach your kids? OK.”

Mofe also shared the exchange on his personal Instagram account.

In the caption, he wrote that he is not affected by the bodyshaming he has experienced since he became big 10 years ago. He added that his health is also not impacted by his size.

He then disclosed that he has been trolled by many and some producers have refused to work with him after calling him fat.

However, he said he is reacting to speak up for others like him who are called unattractive because they are big.

See below.